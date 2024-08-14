GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police station exclusively for cases related to land grabbing, HYDRAA commissioner

Police personnel sought for HYDRAA

Published - August 14, 2024 11:38 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A police station will be established exclusively for cases related to land grabbing, said Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency’s (HYDRAA) commissioner A.V. Ranganath. The agency may be allotted sizeable chunk of staff through deputation from the police department. A request placed by the Municipal Administration & Urban Development department to the Director General of Telangana Police sought deployment of a total 259 police personnel right from the Superintendent of Police up to Assistant Analytical Officer.

HYDRAA removes unauthorised structures in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills and Gajularamaram

The request was made in the form of an inter-departmental memo issued in the name of Principal Secretary, MA&UD, M. Dana Kishore.

A total four superintendents of police were sought, one from the IPS cadre and three more the non cadre, along with five deputy superintendents of police.

Twenty one inspectors and 33 sub inspectors of police, five reserve inspectors, 12 reserve sub inspectors, 101 police constables, 72 home guards, and three each of analytical officers and analytical officers have been requested.

Mr. Ranganath, while addressing a media conference on Monday (August 12, 2024), informed that he placed a request before the government to sanction a total 3,500 posts for the agency which has been given the task of protecting lakes and government lands within the Outer Ring Road (ORR), besides disaster response. The plan is to divide the area within ORR into three zones for functional convenience, he said.

