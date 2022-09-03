Police SI trapped by ACB

Police SI trapped by ACBJAYASHANKAR BHUPALAPALLY
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Bhupalapally Sub-Inspector of Police I. Naresh was caught ‘red-handed’ at his government quarters on Friday when he allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹25,000 from a businessman in exchange for ‘an official favour’, ACB sources said.
The complainant identified as Udayshankar, a local businessman, alleged that Mr Naresh demanded the bribe to settle a financial dispute he had with a woman and to desist from booking a case against him.
The ACB sleuths, based on his complaint, laid a trap and caught the Bhupalapally police SI while he was receiving the bribe, sources added.
TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
ADVERTISEMENT
ACB officials have booked him on graft charges. Further investigation is under way.
ADVERTISEMENT