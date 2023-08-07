ADVERTISEMENT

Police SI and ASI selections announced 

August 07, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) on Sunday announced the selection of Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Sub Inspectors in various streams and Assistant Sub Inspectors (Fingerprint Bureau).

In all, for the total notified vacancies of 587, 434 men and 153 women were selected. The maximum 414 candidates for SI (Civil) comprised 274 men and 140 women, followed by Reserve Sub Inspectors of 59 and seven, respectively.

According to the official release, the selected candidates will get more details through their login from Monday onwards. The recruitment site will also display the breakup of the various aspects of cut-off marks, last selected candidates mark along with date of birth and lists of selection.

The selected candidates are required to complete character and antecedents’ verification by submitting attestation forms in the web template between August 9 and 11. The digitally submitted attestation forms should be submitted physically, as per posts selected for and the zone specified.

More details can be had on TSLPRB recruitment website.

