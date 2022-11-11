Police serve notices on establishments for allowing unauthorised parking

Syed Mohammed 11078 HYDERABAD
November 11, 2022 23:09 IST

The Hyderabad Traffic Police issued 11,236 notices to establishments that allowed unauthorised parking or encroached carriageways and issued 543 FIRs against who allegedly committed “grave encroachments”.

As many as 5,1 21 abandoned vehicles were towed and taken to a yard. The effort freed carriageways and better mobility of pedestrians and vehicles.

In course of the special drive for better traffic management, 27,031 e-challans for blocking free left and over 2.80 lakh e-challans for stop line violations were issued.

In order to bring about free movement of vehicles, 40 bus-stops, 30 auto stands and 19 U turns were identified as slowing down traffic. As many as 14 bus stops were moved, and another three were partially moved. Another 18 are in the process of being moved. Out of the 30 identified autostands, 19 were moved.

“An in-depth study was conducted at ‘U’ Turns, where traffic congestion is arising due to slowing down of vehicles while manoeuvring vehicles along with the engineering wing of GHMC. Discussions are on to either shift or close that particular ‘U’ turn to avert snarls and to stop a cascading effect on either side of stretch. After careful examination, two important U turns were closed - at Himayath Nagar Road and Zehranagar, Banjara Hills,” the police said.

