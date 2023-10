October 20, 2023 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Special Operations Teams of LB Nagar, along with the Chaitanyapuri police, seized ₹97.16 lakh during a vehicle check exercise at Kothapet on Thursday.

Officials said that one Kadirika Rajesh, 24, a cash collection executive for a private firm, was found carrying ₹97.16 lakh in a car. “When asked, he was unable to provide relevant documents for having so much cash. He was detained and the amount was seized,” said the officials.