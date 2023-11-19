HamberMenu
Police seize ₹97 lakh during vehicle check in Hyderabad 

November 19, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Commissioner’s Task Force (North) and the Panjagutta police seized ₹97.30 lakh from an SUV during a vehicle check at Greenlands on Sunday. The occupants of the vehicle, Manda Anil Goud (31) of Boduppal and Arpula Ravi (35) of Mahabubabad, both drivers, did not produce any documents for the cash. According to sources, the drivers worked for a civil contractor and picked up the cash from Somajiguda to deliver it to Tirumal Reddy of Sai Datta constructions at Hanamkonda. An investigation is under way.

