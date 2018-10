more-in

The Karimnagar police seized ₹18.68 lakh from four persons during surprise inspections at RTC bus complex on Wednesday night. The inspections were conducted as part of implementation of model code of conduct. The police seized ₹3,35,900 from one Madhavan Murugan of Tamil Nadu; ₹9 lakh from one Ramaswamy, also from T.N.; ₹3.35 lakh from one Muthyala Ravikumar of Hyderabad and another ₹2.28 lakh from a businessman, Parasmaal.