Police save woman, children from jumping into barrage

Police saved a woman and her two children while they were trying to commit suicide by jumping into Manjeera barrage on Saturday.

According to Sangareddy Circle Inspector Shiva Kumar, P. Jayamma and her two children, Varshini and Vishwanath, were found to be moving suspiciously near the barrage.

This is when locals alerted the police who reached there immediately and prevented the woman’s suicide bid.

Jayamma told the police later that her husband Mahender, who has been working in Bihar, married another woman about 11 years ago and started neglecting her.

Police handed them over to their relatives after counselling Jayamma.

(Roshni suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000)