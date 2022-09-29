Police rescue six fishermen stranded in swollen Manjeera river

Police respond with the help of swimmers

The Hindu Bureau MEDAK
September 29, 2022 18:12 IST

The police team and swimmers with the fishermen rescued from Manjeera in Medak district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

The Medak district police rescued six fishermen who were stranded mid river in Manjeera in Papannapet mandal on Thursday. All of them are safe now.

According to the police, the fishermen — B. Siddaiah, Y. Nagaraju, Pochaiah, K. Krishna, K. Yadagiri and K. Siddaiah — went for fishing in Manjeera at Saraswathi temple at Yellapur, on the borders of Papannapet mandal on Wednesday. As Singur reservoir received heavy inflows water was released down which inundated the low laying areas and flooded some parts, including Vana Durga Bhavani temple at Edupayala.

Sarpanch of Yellapur village Pabbathi Prabhakar Reddy approached the police seeking their help. Police immediately responded and roped some swimmers for the rescue operation. All the stranded fishermen were saved. Medak DSP Saidulu and Circle Inspector (Rural) Vijay, Papannapet sub-inspector Vijaya Kumar supervised the rescue operation. Swimmer Durgaiah was congratulated for saving the fishermen.

