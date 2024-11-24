 />

Police rescue infant kidnapped from Hyderabad

Published - November 24, 2024 09:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A month-old infant boy, kidnapped from Niloufer Children’s Hospital on Saturday, has been rescued by the Nampally Police. Three people, identified as Shaheen Begum (28), Abdulla (35) and Reshma (30), have been arrested in connection with the case.

The child’s mother, Haseena Begum, reported the kidnapping after a woman, later identified as Shaheen, distracted her while leaving the hospital with the baby. The Nampally Police formed special teams and traced the accused through CCTV camera footage.

According to the police, the couple—Abdulla and Reshma—already have three daughters and allegedly planned the kidnapping due to their desire for a son. Shaheen, Abdulla’s sister-in-law, assisted them in the abduction.

The accused were intercepted near the Pullur Toll Plaza in Jogulamba Gadwal district while traveling in a car with the kidnapped baby. The child has been reunited with his mother.

