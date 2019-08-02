Police register case against MIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi

The Karimnagar Three town police have registered a criminal case against AIMIM legislator Akbaruddin Owaisi for reportedly making provocative statements against a section of society following the directions of the Karimnagar District Court on Friday.

The Karimnagar Three Town police have registered a criminal case against the AIMIM legislator under IPC 153 (a) and 153 (b), 506 and CrPC 156(3). It may be recalled that a delegation of BJP leaders, led by its district president Basa Satyanarayana Rao and town president Bethi Mahender Reddy, approached Commissioner of Police V. B. Kamalasan Reddy and lodged a complaint asking him to register a criminal case against the AIMIM legislator for reportedly making provocative statements during the AIMIM party meeting in Karimnagar town on July 23.

Following the complaint, the Commissioner of Police had got translated the video recording of the speech of Mr. Owaisi and took the opinion of legal experts and declared that the MIM legislator had not made any provocative or derogatory remarks against anyone during his speech in Karimnagar town. Not satisfied with it the Commissioner of Police reply, BJP leader Bethi Mahender Reddy had approached the court., which had directed the police to register a case and investigate.