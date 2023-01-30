Police Recruitment Board adds seven marks to all candidates who wrote preliminary test

January 30, 2023 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) on Sunday announced that it will add seven marks to all candidates who took the preliminary written test conducted in August for recruitment of sub-inspectors and constables of police.

This effectively means that those who failed the written test for reasons of faulty questions and ambiguous answers in multiple choice format will now be declared qualified. The board’s decision followed High Court orders to award seven marks to as many such disputed questions brought to its notice by several aggrieved candidates.

The implementation of additional marks will not disturb the position of candidates who have already qualified the written test and cleared physical efficiency/measurement tests.

However, the Board clarified that there was no change in the position of candidates who cleared the preliminary written test but failed at physical events stage. As per a release by the Board on Sunday, “for candidates who had already appeared in physical measurement/efficiency test during December 2022 and January 2023 and did not qualify in PMT/PET - no further action needs to be taken”

For the new batch of candidates – candidates who have not appeared for physical tests, and candidates who already appeared for physical tests and are qualified – the Board said such candidates must submit their part-II or revised part-II applications, and appear for physical tests as scheduled.

A list of qualified candidates, after addition of the seven marks, as against their hall-ticket numbers will be published on the recruitment website starting Monday.

Application process

Eligible and required candidates must fill their part-II applications between February 1 and 5, and there will be no extension of dates under any circumstances, the Board noted.

Candidates who fulfil the required application process will be able to appear for physical measurement/efficiency tests scheduled to be conducted February 15 onwards. The 10-day exercise will be taken up in seven locations of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Warangal, Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda and Adilabad.