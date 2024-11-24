Police reaffirm commitment to free Telangana of drugs

Towards the goal of a ‘Nasha Mukt (drug free) Telangana’, the State police are taking several initiatives, including specialised training for police personnel, publication of detailed guidelines on the NDPS Act implementation and focused training for court duty officers, according to Director-General of Police Jitender.

He underlined the efforts of the Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Warangal, Khammam, Cyberabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad and Karimnagar police units in securing the 39 convictions in cases registered under the NDPS Act in 2024 so far.

The police are also collaborating with judicial officers, public prosecutors and other stakeholders to strengthen the prosecution process. “The Telangana police remain committed to their mission of creating a drug-free State and will continue to work tirelessly to achieve this goal,” said the DGP.