Police probe rule out TSPSC angle in Pravalika’s death

October 14, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Twenty-three-year-old Marri Pravalika did not end her life over the postponement of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) examinations, but because she was dejected that the person she loved and who promised to marry her got engaged to another woman, the Hyderabad City police claimed on Saturday.

“The private chat between Ms. Pravalika and her friend Shivaram Rathod clearly shows the cause for her to end life,” DCP M. Venkateshwarlu said, addressing media persons here. She had shared her pain with her friends over WhatsApp before she took the extreme decision, he added.

Also, their chats, photographs and the related CCTV footage are being verified for the further process of investigation, the DCP said, adding that the case was already registered under Cr. PC 174 (Suspicious death) for full investigation.

Ms. Pravalika, an aspirant for the State services, hailing from Warangal’s Durgundi, had been living in Ashok Nagar to prepare for competitive examinations. She had joined the Brindavan Girls Hostel 15 days ago, where she was found dead at around 8.30 p.m. on Saturday, the police said.

Initially, other students and aspirants who lived in the area, who learnt about the incident, assembled near the hostel. But by 10 p.m, a huge gathering, including leaders from the Congress and the BJP joined the space. The political leaders addressed gathering, manipulated their speeches, spread rumours and provoked other aspirants, the police said.

“Protestors also did not allow the police to shift the mortal remains for post-mortem. At about 1 a.m., the mob pelted stones against the police force, and ACP KVR Satyanarayana and SI Tharun suffered bleeding injuries,” the officer said.

Mr. Venkateshwarlu said the cellphone of Pravalika, the purported note left by her and her writing samples were recovered and sent for forensic examination.

(Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 81420 20033 / 44)