Police probe drug network links in Janwada farmhouse case  

As investigation intensifies in the Janwada farmhouse party case, the State Excise and Prohibition Department found over 46 liquor bottles, including foreign liquor, from the residences of Raj Pakala, and his friend, a third accused in the case, Nageshwar Reddy.

This came a day after the Cyberabad Special Operation Team (SOT), State Excise and Prohibition Department and Mokila police raided the farmhouse owned by Mr. Pakala, the brother-in-law of BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, and seized seven foreign liquor and 10 bottles of Indian liquor from the ‘Deepavali party’.

According to a sources close to the investigation, fresh raids were carried out on the two residences based on suspicion.

“Twenty-one liquor bottles, including five full bottles, were seized from Mr. Pakala’s residence and 25 bottles, most of which were duty-free, were seized from Mr. Reddy’s residence in the same community,” the source explained.

Following the seizure, the Excise officials pasted a notice on the main door of Mr. Pakala’s Raidurgam residence.

Both men were questioned by Excise officials on November 1.

During questioning, Mr. Pakala claimed that while some bottles were bought from duty-free shops at airports, others were gifted to him. When quizzed about the bottles that were purchased in Delhi, Mumbai and Goa duty-free, Mr. Pakala told them that these ‘could be gifts’.

Answering the question about the attendees, Mr. Pakala said that he had invited family members, friends and business contacts who could not make it to his housewarming party earlier in February. The officials also enquired about the 43 individuals present at the venue.

Mr. Pakala was booked for two key violations - serving alcohol beyond permissible limit (six bottles or 6.5 litres) in the party with no permissions from the State Excise and Prohibition Department as stated by the Telangana Excise Act, and public consumption of duty-free liquor (procured from another State or country) in the State.

As the case unfolds, he will be called for further questioning, officials said.

Meanwhile, during a parallel investigation of Vijay Madduri, who tested positive for cocaine at the party, Cyberabad police officials said they have found links with larger drug supplier network. This followed a raid on his Jubilee Hills residence on October 29.

A team of Cyberabad police officials led by Narsingi ACP Ramana Goud searched the premises.

Not divulging details about the network, a senior official investigating the case revealed that work is underway to nab the drug supplier. Further questioning has been temporarily stopped as Mr. Madduri is hospitalised citing health concerns, the official added.