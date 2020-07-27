Police prevent protest by Congress leaders on Rajasthan politics

HYDERABAD

27 July 2020 19:31 IST

Police detain party leaders to prevent them from going to Raj Bhavan

Police prevented Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) leaders from proceeding towards Raj Bhavan from the party headquarters, Gandhi Bhavan, here on Monday to stage a protest as part of the “Speak Up for Democracy” call given by All India Congress Committee (AICC) against the efforts of BJP to “dethrone” the Congress government in Rajasthan.

Working president of TPCC and Malkajgiri MP A. Revanth Reddy, former MPs V. Hanumantha Rao and M. Anjan Kumar Yadav and several others were taken into custody by the police, when they tried to proceed towards Raj Bhavan to stage a protest. They were taken to Begum Bazar police station.

However, Sangareddy legislator T. Jayaprakash Reddy, alias Jagga Reddy, managed to reach Raj Bhavan but was immediately taken into custody by the police and was taken to Panjagutta police station. The police stated that the procession from Gandhi Bhavan to Raj Bhavan and protest at Raj Bhavan planned by Congress had no permission in the wake of COVID-19 spread.

Speaking at Gandhi Bhavan earlier, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader M. Bhatti Vikramarka alleged that undemocratic rule was going in the country with the BJP resorting to dethroning elected Congress governments in States. First it was in Goa, then in Manipur, afterwards it was Karnataka and later in Madhya Pradesh the BJP had toppled the elected governments and now its is conspiring to dethrone the Ashok Gehlot Government in Rajashtan, Mr. Vikramarka said.

He accused the Rajasthan Governor of playing into the hands of BJP leadership at Delhi and it was time every Congress activist fought to protect Tenth Schedule of the Constitution. The Congress ranks would carry on the fight as “Save Democracy and Save Constitution” campaign, he noted.

TPCC working president Revanth Reddy said BJP was resorting to horse-trading of MLAs in Rajasthan to topple the elected government there and misusing the Income Tax and Central Bureau of Investigation authorities to terrorise the Congress legislators make them toe its (BJP’s) line. Monday’s protest was taken up with the demand to convene the Rajasthan Assembly on July 31 and discuss the undemocratic practices of the BJP.