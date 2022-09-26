Police pick up slain gangster Nayeemuddin’s elusive associate Seshanna

Hyderabad police has picked up Seshanna alias Ramachandrudu, said to be a key associate of naxalite-turned-gangster Nayeemuddin who was shot dead in an exchange of fire on city outskirts of Shadnagar in year 2016.

Seshanna, said to be the second in command of Nayeemuddin’s gang, disappeared soon after the gangster was killed. At the time of Nayeemuddin’s encounter on August 8, 2016 all sorts of rumours got circulated. While some said Seshanna too was caught and let off before Nayeemuddin was neutralised, others said he disappeared with some aides carrying huge sums of money earned through the gang’s alleged illegal land deals and extortion following Nayeem’s death.

Police sources said Seshanna is facing cases in different parts of the State. He is wanted in one case of Humayunnagar police station. As part of investigation into that case, teams of Hyderabad police spread out their dragnet and caught Seshanna. He was caught carrying a pistol, police officers associated with the investigation of the case confirmed. Seshanna’s name was heard in many cases connected to Nayeemuddin’s gang, before the gangster’s death and even after that.

The Special Investigation Team which probed into the cases involving the complicity of Nayeemuddin and his associates wanted to question Seshanna as part of the probe. However, he had been eluding the SIT for almost past six years.

In 2017, a person Veeresham of Mailardevpally received threatening phone calls from a person claiming to be associate of Nayeemuddin. That time police suspected if Seshanna was behind those threatening calls.

Seshanna hails from Achampet of Mahbubnagar district. For some time he worked with the People’s War Group of naxalites before joining the mainstream of life. After quitting the revolutionary path, he joined hands with Nayeemuddin and reportedly played key role in many of the illegal settlements made by the gang.

Seshanna is being grilled. His disclosures are likely to clear air over many crimes committed by Nayeemuddin gang.