Police permission sought for padayatra

The Hindu Bureau July 27, 2022 05:37 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party Telangana unit leaders met DGP M. Mahender Reddy to seek permission for the third phase of the ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ to be undertaken by party State unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar from August 2 to 26. They said that several national leaders would be participating in the padayatra, hence there was a requirement for police security arrangements.

The party assured that it would abide by COVID-19 protocols and also sought permission for using a drone camera during the programme and also public meetings. Party vice-president G. Manohar Reddy, general secretaries G. Premender Reddy and D. Pradeep Kumar were part of the delegation, said a press release.