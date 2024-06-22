GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police parley with IT officials to help decongest city traffic

Published - June 22, 2024 12:14 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

Staggered timings, deployment of traffic marshals, car-pooling, implementation of a centralised public transport system and regular crisis management drills to ensure preparedness and effective response during emergencies were the key traffic decongestion strategies discussed in the cluster meeting organised by the Cyberabad Commissionerate with the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC). 

The meetings, conducted in Phoenix Infocity in Gachibowli, and Sattva Knowledge City in Raidurgam, with IT and ITES companies in the area, were chaired by Cyberabad Joint Commissioner of Police D. Joel Davis to discuss effective strategies for traffic decongestion in the bustling IT corridor. 

“By spreading out the rush hour traffic, congestion during peak hours can be significantly reduced while carpooling can help to reduce traffic congestion, lower carbon emissions, and promote sustainable commuting practices,” the official said.  

About 50 traffic marshals have been provided by SCSC while an additional 30 have been contributed by Raheja Mindspace to assist in regulating traffic flow and ensuring smoother movement within the IT campuses.

According to the officials, a centralised transport system to streamline public transportation and enhance connectivity across different regions could be a game changer in tackling the traffic situation and bringing down commuting times. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.