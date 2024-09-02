Police outposts to come up at all teaching hospitals in Telangana: Health Minister

Telangana Minister for Health C. Damodar Raja Narasimha held a review meeting on Monday with regards to the Supreme Court’s directives on enhancing security in government hospitals and medical colleges.

During the meeting attended by senior officials from the home and health departments, the Minister asked the officials to create permanent police outposts in all teaching hospitals. “Ten teaching hospitals in the State have already established police outposts and space has already been allocated for such outposts at the upcoming Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS),” he said.

The Telangana Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act 2008 was discussed where the Minister highlighted the need to strengthen security measures in government hospitals, particularly to protect staff members, including women doctors, nursing officers and other personnel. He directed authorities to enhance night-time patrolling and establish security protocols.

The Minister also ordered the installation of closed-circuit cameras (CCTV) linked to local police stations to improve surveillance across all hospitals, from Primary Health Centers (PHCs) to area hospitals. “The health department and local police officials should coordinate to enhance security and a Hospital Safety Committee be established according to Supreme Court guidelines to protect women doctors, nursing staff, and other hospital personnel,” the Minister added.

The Minister directed the Hospital Safety Committee to formulate safety protocols and submit a report by September 14.

Senior officials who participated in the meeting include Special Chief Secretary (Home) Ravi Gupta, Director General of Telangana Special Protection Force (SPF) D. Anil Kumar, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare R.V. Karnan, Director of Medical Education Dr N Vani and other senior officials.