Police organise free medical camp

Hyderabad

26 November 2021 23:59 IST

Free medical camp organised

Hyderabad City Police in association with VINN Hospitals, Begumpet, organised a free medical camp at Classic Gardens, Secunderabad, on Friday.

Social welfare is one of the core areas of interest of the city police and the health camp was meant to spread awareness on the requirement of regular medical check-ups among citizens.

The health camp comprised of general physician, pulmonologist and gynaecologist.

Around 400 people who availed the services were screened, briefed about their health, and free medical advice was prescribed.

The camp was inaugurated by Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar and Deputy Commissioner of Police (North Zone) Kalmeshwar Shingenavar.