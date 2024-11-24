ADVERTISEMENT

Police organise free medical camp, distribute volleyball kits in areas hit by left-wing extremism

Published - November 24, 2024 07:11 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

The Aswapuram police, in association with the Rotary Club-Bhadrachalam, organised a free medical camp in Vemuluru village for the Gutti Koya tribespeople of the several interior hamlets in Aswapuram mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 400 families from a total of seven tribal settlements visited the medical camp, and medicines were distributed to the needy for free. Earlier in the day, Superintendent of Police (SP) B. Rohit Raju inaugurated the medical camp.

The SP exhorted the tribespeople living in the forest fringes to keep their surroundings clean and prevent vector-borne diseases.

He alleged that Maoists were trying to obstruct development in Agency areas and called upon the tribespeople living in the far-flung areas not to fall prey to the “sinister designs” of the Maoists.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The SP also handed over volleyball kits to the tribal youth on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US