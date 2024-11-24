 />

November 24, 2024e-Paper

Police organise free medical camp, distribute volleyball kits in areas hit by left-wing extremism

Published - November 24, 2024 07:11 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

The Aswapuram police, in association with the Rotary Club-Bhadrachalam, organised a free medical camp in Vemuluru village for the Gutti Koya tribespeople of the several interior hamlets in Aswapuram mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Sunday.

Around 400 families from a total of seven tribal settlements visited the medical camp, and medicines were distributed to the needy for free. Earlier in the day, Superintendent of Police (SP) B. Rohit Raju inaugurated the medical camp.

The SP exhorted the tribespeople living in the forest fringes to keep their surroundings clean and prevent vector-borne diseases.

He alleged that Maoists were trying to obstruct development in Agency areas and called upon the tribespeople living in the far-flung areas not to fall prey to the “sinister designs” of the Maoists.

The SP also handed over volleyball kits to the tribal youth on the occasion.

