Police open green channel for organ transport in Hyderabad

March 23, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hyderabad Traffic Police, in coordination with their Cyberabad counterparts, arranged a green channel for live organ transport from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, to KIMS Hospital, Secunderabad, on Thursday morning. The officers said a distance of 35.3 km was covered in 27 minutes. The medical team left the airport with the organ (lungs), which had arrived from Surat in Gujarat, at 10:58 a.m. and reached the hospital by 11:25 a.m. The channel was provided via PVNR Expressway, SD Hospital Mehdipatnam, Lakdikapul, Old PS Saifabad, Iqbal Minar, Tank Bund and Ranigunj. In 2023 so far, the Hyderabad Traffic Police have facilitated organ transport five times.