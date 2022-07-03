Police official caught taking pictures in BJP meeting hall

A police official in mufti was caught taking pictures on his mobile phone of documents kept on a table before the start of the second day’s proceedings of the BJP national executive meeting at HICC-Novotel on Sunday.

Disclosing this to media persons, former MLA and member of the executive N. Indrasena Reddy said the documents pertained to day’s proceedings and draft resolutions. Officer of the Special Branch of police Srinivas Rao entered the hall with a police pass. The pictures on his phone were deleted and he was handed over to the Police Commissioner.

Mr. Reddy said this was a clear violation of the privacy of the party.