Police officer falls ill after eating shawarma in Hyderabad’s Kharkhana, case booked

The Karkhana police of Hyderabad booked a case against Grill 9 restaurant, located adjacent to the police station, after an officer fell sick by eating shawarma.

Police said that on September 30, Central Crime Station (CCS) Inspector Vamsi Krishna fell sick after eating a shawarma from the restaurant.

“We recorded his statement and booked a case under Section 274 (adulteration of food or drink intended for sale) of the BNS Act, and started a probe,” said the police, adding that they have not received any complaints of illness from others.

