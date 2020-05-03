Police officer dies in accident

A police officer driving to work was killed in a road accident after he lost control of the vehicle in early hours of Sunday.

A reserve sub-inspector of police at the Police Training Centre (PTC) in Mamnoor of Warangal Urban district, V. Karnudu, 38, was driving the official vehicle, and he was going on duty to Hyderabad, when the vehicle went out of control and overturned. He suffered head injuries and died on spot.

He was a resident of Gudur mandal in Mahabubabad district.

According to Aler sub-inspector E Ramesh, the deceased started from Warangal at around 5 a.m. and the rear tyre of the vehicle burst and went out of his control near Pembarthy village in Jangaon district on Hyderabad- Warangal stretch of National Highway-163. Mr. Karnudu was 2004-batch Reserve Sub-Inspector (RSI).

The body shifted for autopsy to Jangaon Government Area Hospital mortuary, Mr. Ramesh said.