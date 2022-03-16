Police notify rules for Holi festivities

All wine and toddy shops, and sales through bars attached to restaurants, shall be closed between 6 p.m. on Thursday and 6 a.m. on Saturday in view of Holi festival, a notification issued by the Rachakonda police on Wednesday stated.

Smearing or throwing of colours or coloured water on unwilling persons, places and vehicles and causing annoyance, and movement of two-wheelers and other vehicles in groups and in public places, disturbing peace and causing danger to public, will be considered as violations under Sec. 76 of the Hyderabad City Police Act, 1348F, Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh M. Bhagwat has warned.