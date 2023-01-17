Police nab secretariat staffer for faking death to claim insurance

January 17, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - MEDAK

The police unearthed a twist in the suspected case of death of secretariat employee Malothu Dharma Naik in a burnt car on the midnight of January 8 in a village in Tekmal mandal. The Medak police found that he had faked his death for claiming insurance amount and that he was very much alive. The police tracked him down to Pune and have arrested him.

On January 8, the police had been informed of a car that was burnt and that there was a body in it. According to the information available on the spot, the police had identified the body as that of secretariat employee Dharma Naik and informed the next of kin, who performed the last rites on the body. In the light of the new revelations the police are now investigating the identity of the body that was found in the car.

In the second week of this month, Mr. Dharma Naik had gone to his village Bimla Tanda in Tekmal mandal in a car along with his wife. On January 8, he informed his family members that he was returning to Hyderabad to rejoin duty. In the early hours of next day villagers found Dharma Naik’s car on the outskirts of the Tanda and a burnt body in the car. Everyone believed that it was Mr. Dharma Naik who died. However, the police were not sure whether it was an accident or murder.

Meanwhile, Medak police started investigation and tracked the movements and phone calls of relatives and family members of Mr. Dharma Naik. According to sources, three days ago wife of Mr. Dharma Naik reportedly received a call from one unknown number in which she was instructed to collect death certificate from the panchayat office and submit a claim for insurance.

Suspecting foul play, police traced the call leading them to Pune in Maharashtra. It was learnt that Mr. Dharma Naik had hatched a conspiracy to get huge insurance amount and as part of that he had murdered a hired driver with the help of one of his relatives and burnt the car so that it would be next to impossible to identify the victim.

While confirming that Mr. Dharma Naik was arrested and they were investigating the case, Superintendent of Police P. Rohini Priyadarshini said that they would come out with complete details on Wednesday.