Police motivate rural folk to overcome vaccine hesitancy

Doctor, local leaders also involved in convincing people to take the jab

Dispelling the myths about the after-effects of COVID-19 vaccination, Wanaparthy police has been successful in motivating people in far-flung areas to get the jab and protect themselves from the infection.

Efforts of the police has seen a quantum jump in people turning up at vaccine centres. Unfounded beliefs among villagers like spike in blood pressure, palpitations, lack of appetite and high temperature were preventing them from taking the vaccine. Even the risk factors attributed to co-morbidities was one of the main reasons for their reluctance to get vaccinated.

District Superintendent of Police Apoorva Rao said a doctor, along with local leaders, was involved in convincing the villagers about the risks posed by the coronavirus for those not vaccinated.

Speaking to The Hindu, Ms. Rao said that their aim is to reach out to all the villages and create awareness on COVID-19 vaccine to protect the lives of people in the district. “We started the awareness drive a week ago as part of community policing to create awareness among villagers on the vaccine and its benefits,” she said, adding that the drives were being conducted by following COVID norms such as wearing masks, physical distancing and use of hand sanitisers.

“We are asking the villagers who take part in the drive to go back home and advise their family members, relatives and other villagers to take the vaccine and protect themselves from the deadly virus,” she added.

Ms. Rao, who visited Madanpur, Arrepally of Atmakur mandal, Gopalpet, Rinpally of Kotakota mandal and Peddagudam on Sunday, said 97% of the police personnel in Wanaparthy district have taken the jab.