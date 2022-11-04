Telangana

Police martyrs’ families can now avail AC bus services free

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation on Friday stated that dependents of police martyrs can now avail AC bus services free of charge using their bus passes.

Previously, bus passes issued to families of martys were valid on non-AC bus services such as City Ordinary and Super Luxury.

The move comes after TSRTC Managing Director V C Sajjanar was acting on representations submitted to the corporation. Mr Sajjanar said that while police ensure a safe society, the TSRTC provides safe travels.


