Police make arrangments for smooth celebrations of Milad-Un-Nabi 

The Hyderabad city police has made security, traffic and parking arrangements to ensure a peaceful Milad-Un-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, on Sunday.

Reviewing the arrangements with the force, Muslim clerics and other stakeholders, police commissioner C.V. Anand on Saturday sought the cooperation of community members, and urged its youth to commute safely and adhere to notified rules as part of the processions.

Marking the celebrations, processions will be taken out in various parts of the city, and to ensure law & order police personnel will keep a vigil.

“Traffic diversion plan and parking spaces will be notified and senior officers from traffic wing will be stationed to closely monitor the processions. There should be no diversion of the procession from the pre-determined route,” Mr. Anand said.

He appealed to the youth to not react to issues that might impact peaceful conduct of the celebrations. The officer also warned that people misusing social media platforms during the time will face strict action.

As per traffic plan, all flyovers in the city, except Begumpet flyover, Langar House flyover, Dabeerpura flyover, Lalapet flyover and PVNR Express Way, will be closed between 8 a.m. and 6.00 p.m.

Police said the main procession will start from Syed Quadri Chaman, Gulam Murtuza colony, Falaknuma and proceed through Falanuma X Roads, Aliabad X Roads, Lal Darwaza X Roads, Charminar, Gulzar House, Madina, Nayapool Bridge, Salarjung Museum, Salajung Rotary, Purani Haveli, Etebar Chowk and ends at Volta Hotel Bibi Bazar.

Accordingly, traffic will be diverted during the procession at:

MBNR X Road towards Kandikalgate, Phisalbanda and Old Kurnool Road, Engine Bowli towards Goshala as well as Syed Quadri Chaman road, Kalapather ‘Y’ Junction towards Ali Nagar Jahanuma, Laldarwaza Temple Chatrinaka and Sudha Talkies, Deccan Hotel, Hari Bowli towards Ashoka Pillar, Mohammed Shukur Mosque via Sudha Library, Volga Hotel towards Fathedarwaza and Khilwat, at Rajesh Medical Hall towards Khilwat and Akkanna Madanna Temple, Moghalpura, Armaan Hotel towards Etebar Chowk, Sheer Bhatil Kaman toward Meetika Sheer and Ghansi, Madina towards City College, Afzalgunj Bridge, Shivaji Bridge, SBH lane towards HUDA office, Etebar Chowk towards Yakuthpura and KaliKaman, Hafeez Danka Mosque, Bhavani Nagar and Talabkatta areas.

For assistance on travel routes and diversions, police station limits-wise, the traffic police can be reached on 9010203626, the control room 040-2782482 and 8712660600. Alternatively, traffic updates can be viewed on Hyderabad Traffic Police’s social media pages.