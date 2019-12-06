Telangana

Police looking for man behind derogatory post on Telangana rape

Police are looking for a man, believed to be a filmmaker, who made derogatory comments about the Telangana veterinarian rape and murder case on social media.

While the post on Facebook describing it as a ‘corrective punishment’ appears to have been deleted since, its widely-shared screenshot identifies the man as Daniel Shravan. He goes on to state that rape should be legalised.

Police officers who did not wish to be identified said the objectionable content had come to their attention. However, they were yet to ascertain from which city or country these comments were made.

“These are deranged characters. We are looking at the content. We have to see where he is from. It could be a person from Delhi or Mumbai or anywhere. As and when we get the information, we will take action,” an officer said

