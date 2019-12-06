Police looking for man behind derogatory post on Telangana rape

Police are looking for a man, believed to be a filmmaker, who made derogatory comments about the Telangana veterinarian rape and murder case on social media.
While the post on Facebook describing it as a ‘corrective punishment’ appears to have been deleted since, its widely-shared screenshot identifies the man as Daniel Shravan. He goes on to state that rape should be legalised.
Police officers who did not wish to be identified said the objectionable content had come to their attention. However, they were yet to ascertain from which city or country these comments were made.
“These are deranged characters. We are looking at the content. We have to see where he is from. It could be a person from Delhi or Mumbai or anywhere. As and when we get the information, we will take action,” an officer said
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.