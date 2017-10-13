Police list dos and don’ts for T-20 spectators

Fans can bring their mobile phones to watch the India-Australia T-20 international, but not the power-banks and other electronic appliances, according to Mahesh Bhagwat, Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda.

Mr. Bhagwat informed the media at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium on Thursday that the security personnel manning all the gates would appeal to the fans to go through the drill of switching off the phones before entering the venue. “This is also one of the reasons we ask the fans to come well in advance to the venue to avoid any inconvenience. All the entry gates will be thrown open four hours before the match commences at 7.00 p.m.,” he said.

The top police official listed the items that are not allowed that included metallic objects, umbrellas, water bottles, sticks to carry any banners (tri-colour flags are allowed, but without the sticks).

For constant surveillance, 56 CCTV cameras have been installed in and around the stadium and for the safety of spectators, women in particular, SHE teams would be deployed. Everything would be monitored from the control room set up at the venue, Mr. Bhagwat said.

“In all, 1,800 cops will be on the job for a smooth conduct of the match,” he said. “The vigilance teams will keep a tab on the sale of eatables and beverages by vendors and spectators can bring to the notice of the authorities if anyone is charging an exorbitant price by calling 100 or 9490617111,” he said.

“Most importantly, we appeal to the spectators not to create panic in case there is heavy rain as they can all move into the large lung space available behind the galleries to take cover,” he said.

“There is enough space for parking 1,940 four-wheelers and 5,050 two-wheelers in the designated spaces in and around the stadium,” he said.