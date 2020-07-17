Telangana

Police launch search operation

An uneasy calm prevailed in the forest fringe habitations dotting the Mallepallithogu forest belt in Karakagudem mandal on Thursday as police continued their massive search operation in pursuit of the Maoists, those fled from Wednesday’s encounter site.

Alongside the intensive search operation, the police have also stepped up vigil all along the Godavari river course in Manuguru sub-division.

Police sources said that an Area Committee Member (ACM) rank Maoist was among those involved in Wednesday’s exchange of fire with a police party, resulting in an injury to one constable.

One 8 mm rifle, eight rounds of ammunition, seven detonators, one improvised explosive device, ten kits bags, solar panels, utensils, medicines, revolutionary literature and two mobile phones were recovered from Wednesday’s encounter site.

