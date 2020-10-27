Police keep tight leash on BJP leaders across Telangana

State party chief Bandi breaks fast

The BJP protest against the police actions in bundling out the party president, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, from outskirts of Siddipet and raids on party leaders houses as a prelude to the Dubbak byelection reverberated for the second day on Tuesday.

While Mr. Sanjay Kumar, also Karimnagar MP, broke his self-imposed protest fast on the request of leaders like Jithender Reddy, Vivek and others once his sugar levels dropped late in the night, at Karimnagar, the police kept leaders across the State under a tight leash preventing them from coming out to take out any protests.

City president and MLC N. Ramchander Rao was put under house arrest, Nizamabad MP D. Aravind was not allowed to come out of his home and another leader G. Manohar Reddy was confined to the Saifabad police station

Senior leaders like national BC morcha president K. Laxman, former MP Vivek Venkataswamy, D.K. Aruna, Babu Mohan, P. Sudhakar Reddy and others strongly criticised the police action against the party leaders. It only reflected the Government’s fear of losing the byelection, they observed.

Vice-president N.V.S.S. Prabhakar demanded the Election Commission take cognisance of the happenings at Siddipet and immediately take steps to ensure finance minister T. Harish Rao is kept out of the area to allow free and fair poll. The top police officials of Siddipet should be transferred out.

Siddipet district collector Venkatrami Reddy has already been shifted following charges of “misuse” of official machinery by the BJP and the Congress Party and Mancherial collector Bharati Hollekeri has been posted in his place.

Chief spokesperson Krishnasagaar Rao has denounced the “highhanded behaviour” of police in arresting Mr. Sanjay Kumar. “If the police had any grounds for his arrest, they could have very well done it without having to use brute force”, he said.

Mr. Rao questioned if the police were acting independently or with the permission of the election commission. The level playing field is missing in the current campaign and hence, the EC should look into the matter, he added.