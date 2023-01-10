ADVERTISEMENT

Police job aspirants and activists attempting to lay siege to Pragati Bhavan detained 

January 10, 2023 08:33 am | Updated 08:33 am IST - HYDERABAD

A large police force however succeeded in preventing them and scores of activists were detained

The Hindu Bureau

Brief tension prevailed outside the Pragati Bhavan on Monday after activists of various student organisations who were demanding measures relating police recruitment examination attempted laying siege to it.

A large police force however succeeded in preventing them and scores of activists were detained and shifted to various police stations. Traffic on the arterial stretch was briefly interrupted during the process.

The call for gheraoing the Bhavan was given by Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) to mark protest against irregularities in the State police examination related to errors in the question papers and the qualification range in long jump at physical measurement/endurance tests.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Activists of DYFI, Students’ Federation of India and All India Students’ Federation also participated in the protest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US