Police job aspirants and activists attempting to lay siege to Pragati Bhavan detained 

January 10, 2023 08:33 am | Updated 08:33 am IST - HYDERABAD

Brief tension prevailed outside the Pragati Bhavan on Monday after activists of various student organisations who were demanding measures relating police recruitment examination attempted laying siege to it.

A large police force however succeeded in preventing them and scores of activists were detained and shifted to various police stations. Traffic on the arterial stretch was briefly interrupted during the process.

The call for gheraoing the Bhavan was given by Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) to mark protest against irregularities in the State police examination related to errors in the question papers and the qualification range in long jump at physical measurement/endurance tests.

Activists of DYFI, Students’ Federation of India and All India Students’ Federation also participated in the protest.