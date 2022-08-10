Police job aspirant ends life in Kamareddy 

August 10, 2022 21:55 IST

Another aspirant in Khammam found dead

A young woman who was reportedly depressed over performing poorly in the Telangana State police sub-inspector written examination held on Sunday, allegedly jumped into a highway side waterbody in Bhiknoor police limits of Kamareddy district on Tuesday.

She had video-called her family members before the reported act. Police retrieved her body later in the evening.

The victim was identified as Pole Panchasheela, 20, a native of Madnoor mandal in Kamareddy district. A fresh graduate, she had been preparing for the police recruitment while staying at a hostel in Hyderabad.

According to a petition by the family members, she had been upset since Sunday and told them that she had no hope of clearing the examination. The worried family tried easing her stress and asked her to return to the village.

On Tuesday morning, Panchasheela started her journey, but got off the bus midway and video-called her brother. She showed him the Jangampally Cheruvu on the NH-44 and jumped into it along with her cellphone, the police said.

Bhiknoor police registered a case and a probe was opened into her death.

Victim married

In a related but separate incident, a 23-year-old man in Khammam district allegedly ended his life over poor performance in the sub-inspector preliminary examination.

Arigela Rajprakash of Venkatapuram in Kallur mandal, police said, was found dead at his rented house in Khammam late on Monday. He got married to his lover a few months ago, and was preparing for the examination.

Reportedly, he had told his wife that he wouldn’t clear the exam and had looked dejected. Khammam Town-II police opened a probe.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the helpline Roshni 040- 6620 2000)