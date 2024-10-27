ADVERTISEMENT

Police issue prohibitory order on public gatherings

Updated - October 27, 2024 11:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

In a bid to maintain public order, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand has issued an order prohibiting public gatherings, dharnas and protests across the city. The order issued under section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 (earlier known as Section 144) prohibits gathering of five or more persons, processions, rallies, public meetings and any display of symbols or messages that could incite public disturbance.

This ban, effective from 6 p.m. of October 27 will be in force till November 28. According to the order copy, it has been issued in response to intelligence reports suggesting that various organisations and political parties are planning to hold demonstrations that could potentially disrupt peace. The only permitted venue for peaceful dharnas and protests is Indira Park Dharna Chowk.

However, exceptions have been made for police personnel on duty, military personnel, funeral processions and those with specific exemptions from competent authorities.

Any such activities held elsewhere in the city will be strictly prohibited. The police commissioner has warned that those who violate the order, especially in sensitive areas like the Secretariat, will face prosecution under relevant penal provisions.

The Hyderabad City Police have appealed to the public to cooperate with these restrictions and contribute to maintaining peace and order in the city.

