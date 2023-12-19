Police issue guidelines for New Year revelry

December 19, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad city police on Tuesday issued a comprehensive list of dos and don’ts for party-goers and organisers of pubs, clubs, and the like for the New Year eve parties.

All clubs, bars, restaurants, pubs and 3-star and above hotels with party events up to 1.00 a.m. are required to approach the police commissioner 10 days in advance, and get approval. “It will be the responsibility of the event managers and the organisers to ensure that there is no usage of drugs or any kind of narcotic and psychotropic substances on their premises,” the police said.

Issuing a list of 17 musts, City Police Commissioner Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy said the party premises must be equipped with CCTVs, covering all entry, exit and parking places, as per the A.P Public Safety (Measures) Enforcement Act.

The organisers should also see that customers do not carry firearms, no display of fireworks, liquor not served to minors, besides ensuring adequate security staff and parking for customers’ vehicles.

The city police, in view of the festive atmosphere, and to prevent unforeseen incidents, will conduct drunk driving tests across the limits. The police said party-goers for drinking should have drivers.

