GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police issue guidelines for New Year revelry

December 19, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad city police on Tuesday issued a comprehensive list of dos and don’ts for party-goers and organisers of pubs, clubs, and the like for the New Year eve parties.

All clubs, bars, restaurants, pubs and 3-star and above hotels with party events up to 1.00 a.m. are required to approach the police commissioner 10 days in advance, and get approval. “It will be the responsibility of the event managers and the organisers to ensure that there is no usage of drugs or any kind of narcotic and psychotropic substances on their premises,” the police said.

Issuing a list of 17 musts, City Police Commissioner Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy said the party premises must be equipped with CCTVs, covering all entry, exit and parking places, as per the A.P Public Safety (Measures) Enforcement Act.

The organisers should also see that customers do not carry firearms, no display of fireworks, liquor not served to minors, besides ensuring adequate security staff and parking for customers’ vehicles.

The city police, in view of the festive atmosphere, and to prevent unforeseen incidents, will conduct drunk driving tests across the limits. The police said party-goers for drinking should have drivers.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.