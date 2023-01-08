ADVERTISEMENT

Police intensify vehicle-check operations; 20 special teams formed to nab chain snatchers  

January 08, 2023 11:37 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Police circulate pictures of the suspected duo, and urge general public to dial 100 if they have any information regarding the criminals

The Hindu Bureau

The Hyderabad city police, officers in Rachakonda and Cyberabad police commissionerates and various police units in the districts intensified vehicle check exercises on Sunday, in an effort to nab suspects involved in serial chain-snatching incidents of the previous day, vehicle thefts and robberies.

The surprise checks in the city began at various junctions at around 5 a.m. with the traffic police and local units participating, and continued till about 8 a.m.

The chain snatching took place in a contiguous belt spread over six police station limits in Hyderabad and Rachakonda police commissionerates.

The city police, as a special operation, has formed 20 teams which were spread out in all suspected directions to nab the accused. Senior officials expressed confidence that the duo and their team will be busted soon, with crucial evidence and modus operandi clues correlated from their past crimes in the southern States.

Police suspected that two persons, as found escaping on a stolen motorcycle in a CCTV capture related to Saturday crimes, hailed from Delhi suburbs. Based on image and video grabs, the city police also compared similar snatching offences recorded in Bengaluru on Friday, and their features matched with the suspects.

The same duo is believed to have entered Hyderabad limits, committed series of snatchings and escaped by train.

Based on public information, from the circulated CCTV capture, it was initially suspected that the snatchers boarded Karnataka Sampark Kranti Express at Kacheguda. The Kazipet police along with Government Railway Police units intercepting the train boarded it to carry out searches. The units travelled till Balharshah station, but it did not yield results.

The Warangal police, and police units on the State borders, circulated pictures of the suspected duo, and asked general public to dial 100 if they had information.

