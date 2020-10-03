Police intensify combing along Chhattisgarh border

Following specific information of movement of Maoists

The district police have launched an intensive search operation along the porous inter-State border that the Bhadrachalam Agency shares with the strife-ridden areas of adjoining Chhattisgarh following specific inputs about the movement of Maoist squads in the thickly forested border region.

The operations were launched by the district police in coordination with their counterparts in the neighbouring State to stem the entry of rebels into the Agency areas of the district, sources said.

The coordinated combing and area domination operations comes close on the heels of a slew of instances of skirmishes between the rebels and the police sparking tension in Bhadrachalam Agency last month.

The security measures have been ramped up along the inter-State border in the wake of spurt in alleged instances of Maoist violence and stepped up anti-Maoist operations by the security forces in south Bastar division of Chhattisgarh.

The district police have increased vigil at all possible entry points in the jungle terrain in border areas mainly the ferry points, sources added.

Police forces are scouring the forest fringe areas in Charla, Dummugudem mandals bordering Chhattisgarh and Manuguru mandal adjoining Mulugu district after the movement of members of the CPI (Maoist) affiliated organisations and Maoist dalams was detected in border areas, Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt said in a statement.

Vehicles and roads are being checked by police forces along the inter-State and inter-district borders to foil disruptive activities if any by Maoists, the SP added.