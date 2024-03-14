Police in Hyderabad create 29-km green channel for live heart transport

March 14, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Rachakonda traffic police on Thursday created a green channel to ensure unhindered transport of a live heart from Global Hospital in LB Nagar to Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills. This medical intervention saw the ambulance crisscrossing the city’s roads and covering a distance of 29.1 km in 37 minutes. The vehicle began its journey from Global Hospital in LB Nagar at 9.19 a.m. and took the planned route of Sagar Ring Road, LB Nagar X Road, Kamineni Flyover, Nagole, Uppal X Road, Hubsiguda, Tarnaka and Begumpet. It reached Apollo Hospitals in Jubilee Hills at 9.56 a.m.

