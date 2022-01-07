Police in hot pursuit of TRS MLA’s son

Accused in suicide abetment case yet to be traced

Amid growing demand from various quarters to speed up investigation into a previous case of abetment to suicide of a financier pending against Vanama Raghava in Paloncha town, the police expedited probe into the last year’s case pending against him.

A notice was put up outside the residence of Raghava, son of Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venkateshwara Rao, in old Paloncha town on Thursday midnight.

In the notice Raghava, an accused in a case of abetment of suicide of a Paloncha-based financier Venkateshwarlu in July last year, was summoned to report before the investigating officer (Manuguru ASP) at 12.30 pm on Friday in connection with the probe into the case relating to Cr No: 268/2021 U/s 306 of the IPC at Paloncha police station.

However, he did not turn up before the investigating officer.

Raghavendra is in the eye of the storm following serious allegations of abetting a debt-ridden businessman Ramakrishna to commit suicide along with his wife and two daughters in Old Paloncha on Monday.

Ramakrishna’s selfie video, in which he squarely blamed Raghava for driving him to take the extreme decision unable to digest his "ulterior motives" targeting his wife, sparked public outcry.

The anger over the alleged involvement of Raghava in the shocking suicide case spilled onto the streets with the JAC of the Opposition parties and a clutch of women’s organisations observing a bandh in Kothagudem constituency on Friday to press for harshest punishment to the accused.

The demonstrators expressed their dismay over the delay in arresting the accused even four days after the shocking incident and called for a thorough investigation into all the cases pending against the tainted politician to ensure a harsh punishment.

However, the Paloncha police maintained that eight police teams fanned out to various places within the State as well as neighbouring Andhra Pradesh to arrest Raghava.

Sources, however, said that he remained untraced till reports last came in on Friday night.