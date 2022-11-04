Police impose 60-day traffic diversion at Dhulapally for culvert construction 

ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic diversions between Dhulapally T junction and Dhulapally village will be in place for 60-days starting Friday, in view of the construction of a culvert at St. Martin’s Engineering College, according to the Cyberabad Police.

The diversions and need-based regulations will be implemented round-the-clock till the completion of works by December 31, the police said. To facilitate uninterrupted works and smooth flow of traffic, the police has planned the diversions as follows:

Traffic coming from Medchal towards Dhulapally and Bahadurpally villages via Kompally and Dhulapally ‘T’ junction will be diverted at Medchal Check Post and Kandlakoya towards Sutariguda - Ayodhya Junction - Gandimaisamma - Left turn - Bahadurpally junction and there a left turn towards Dhulapally village.

Traffic coming from Suchitra Junction towards Dhulapally and Bahadurpally villages via Dhulapally ‘T’ Junction will be diverted at Suchitra Junction Left turn - Qutubullapur village - Quthbullapur GHMC office ‘Y’ Junction right turn - Shapurnagar - Jeedimetla Industrial Area along the JETL Hi-tension Road - towards Dhulapally and Bahadurpally villages.

Traffic coming from Bahadurpally and Dhulapally villages towards Suchitra Junction via Dhulapally ‘T’ Junction will be diverted at Dhulapally village NTR Statue - Jeedimetla Industrial Area - JETL junction left turn - Shapurnagar - Quthbullapur ‘Y’ Junction - Left turn Quthbullapur Village to Suchitra Junction.

Traffic coming from Bahadurpally and Dhulapally villages towards Dhulapally ‘T’ junction and Medchal will be diverted at Bahadurpally Junction towards Gandimaisamma Junction - Right turn - Ayodhya Junction - Sutariguda - towards Medchal Checkpost or Kandkaloya.