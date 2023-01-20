ADVERTISEMENT

Police identify deceased in Venkatapur car burning case

January 20, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - MEDAK

The Hindu Bureau

The Medak police have identified the deceased in the case where the deathwas faked by a government official, that took place on the outskirts of Venkatapur in Tekmal mandal of Medak district on January 9 night.

According Superintendent of Police Rohini Priyadarshini, the victim was identified as Galgai Babu, 42, of Laglud village in Bokara Tahasil of Nanded district in Maharashtra. He used to regularly visit Nizamabad for labour work and reportedly became a scape goat in the hands of Dharma, a Secretariat employee who hatched the conspiracy to kill someone to claim insurance in his name.

Babu is survived by wife, two girl children and aged mother.

K. Anjaiiah, who escaped from the hands of Dharma in the last minute, was identified as native of Lakshmidevipally village in Parigi mandal of Vikarabad district. Police are recording his statement.

