Police identify 84 accident-prone spots in Khammam district

24 February 2020 00:21 IST

To implement remedial measures to prevent accidents

After identifying as many as 84 blackspots in the district’s road network, the police department has swung into action to implement remedial measures to fix them and prevent road accidents through a collaborative approach.

The accident-prone locations were identified based on an in-depth analysis of the number of fatalities, road accident related injuries besides various other factors including the nature and causes of road mishaps. Based on a detailed evaluation of the accident-prone stretches and data, the department has identified a total of 84 blackspots, mostly located on different stretches of the National Highway 365BB (Suryapet-Aswaraopeta).

These spots fall under the limits of Khammam rural, Khammam one-town, two-town, three-town, Khanapuram Haveli, Raghunadhapalem, Konijerla, Wyra and V M Banjara police stations in the Khammam Police Commissionerate jurisdiction.

Categorisation

These spots were classified into A, B and C categories based on the number of road accidents that occurred in these spots in the last three years.

Of these, as many as 64 spots are on the National Highway stretches, four on the State highway stretches and 16 are on other roads, sources said. As many as 281 persons were killed and 833 were injured in a total of 755 road accidents reported in the district in 2019. As many as 840 road accidents were reported in 2018, in which a total of 290 persons were killed and 1,093 were injured in 2018, sources added.

A collaborative strategy to fix these blackspots was worked out at a meeting held under the aegis of Khammam Police Commissioner Tafseer Iqbal here on Saturday. The meeting was attended by the officials of the Police, Transport, Roads and Buildings, Panchayat Raj and other allied government agencies.

It mooted several remedial measures such as laying proper road markings, setting up crash barriers and traffic signs and improving streetlighting besides engineering measures to address road defects.

Joint teams comprising the officials of the police and multiple departments will inspect the blackspots and finalise remedial measures to fix these accident-prone spots in the next couple of days, said Khammam Traffic ACP Ramoju Ramesh.