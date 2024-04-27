ADVERTISEMENT

Police harassing our leaders, threatening cases if they don’t defect to Congress: BRS

April 27, 2024 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

BRS leader G. Jagadish Reddy, O. Narasimha Reddy (centre) speaking at Huzurnagar in Suryapet district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has alleged that the ruling Congress party is misusing the police force and harassing/troubling the BRS leaders and activists, unnerved that the pink party is emerging stronger and giving it tough competition.

Speaking to newspersons at Huzurnagar in Suryapet district on Saturday, former minister and Suryapet MLA G. Jagadish Reddy, party’s election in-charge of Huzurnagar Onteddu Narasimha Reddy said Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy were resorting to the misuse of official machinery, including the police to harass the BRS activists and leaders with the polling date approaching fast.

They alleged that the police were registering cases against BRS activists and local leaders without any reasons and threatening to implicate them in false cases if they refuse to defect to the ruling party. Stating that cases and harassment were not new to the BRS activists and leaders from the days of statehood movement, the BRS leaders said the police were overstepping their official position and would face legal action if they continued their actions supportive of the ruling party.

